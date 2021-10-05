Mercy Hospital to host community events for breast cancer

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospital in Ada, Oklahoma, will be hosting several community events to fund breast cancer screenings for women in need.

The hospital will be hosting a total of nine events throughout the fall and winter for their “Just Cure It” campaign.

Many events will take place at football and basketball games at participating schools and others will be held at Boutique on main street and the hospital gift shop.

All proceeds will go to the breast cancer and mammography screening crisis fund.

