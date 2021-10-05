Texoma Local
Motorcycle vs deer leaves one injured in Coal County

A man was air lifted to a hospital with a head injury after he struck a deer with his...
A man was air lifted to a hospital with a head injury after he struck a deer with his motorcycle Saturday evening.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was air lifted to a hospital with a head injury after he struck a deer with his motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to troopers, the incident happened around 7:35 p.m., on US-75 approximately .5 south of Phillips, OK., in Coal County.

The driver, Archie Roebuck, 49, of Tupelo, OK, was heading northbound on US-75 when he hit a deer.

Roebuck was taken to Medical City of Plano, Texas in stable condition.

Troopers say that Roebuck was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

