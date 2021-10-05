Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Five were arrested at an unsilenced weed farm on Tuesday in Murray County after a several-month-long investigation, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s office.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at the grow. Tuesday morning those workers were interviewed by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics as agents learned who was in charge of the farm.

“What we’re learning is that some of these people have been there over two months and they haven’t received any payment or anything like that,” Murray County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Eddy said.

The sheriff’s office found four guns and 12 greenhouses filled with weed, totaling 12,000 marijuana plants. Eight other greenhouses were built but not housing any plants.

“The harvest of 12,000 is about thirty six million if you put the math together,” Eddy said. “So that’s quite a bit of product.”

Eddy said the sheriff’s office has been watching the farm since a tip came in from the public.

“We started receiving information from the public here about two and a half months ago in regards to all the traffic coming up and down the road,” Eddy said.

Eddy said they reached out to OBN, whose resources helped them learn this farm was unlicensed.

“For the departments that have never used OBN or don’t have a relationship or whatever, I encourage them to reach out to them,” Eddy said. “They’re always just one phone call away. Every time that we’ve called them they’ve been there. They’ve been great for our community.”

Five people were arrested. Jiang Lihuau, Yaquin Jing, Bin Chen, Lei Yang, and Zhao Changhai were charged with illegally growing weed, possessing drug money, and possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Eddy said the investigation still isn’t over, but the illegal weed plants have been destroyed and the cash and guns will be seized.

“If you’re going to grow it, just have the proper documentation,” Eddy said. “These individuals didn’t have the proper documentation.”

