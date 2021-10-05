Texoma Local
Paris man arrested after almost running a child over

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man is in jail after he nearly ran over a child at the Lamar County fair Saturday night.

According to police, an officer who was working the fair was informed that a vehicle had nearly struck a child in the parking lot.

While investigating the incident, officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Ryan Wesley Adamson, 37, of Paris, Texas.

Adamson was found to be in possession of cocaine, alprazolam, and marijuana.

Police arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Adamson was booked into the city jail and was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

