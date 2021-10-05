Powerball numbers reveled, Texomans checking their tickets

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Hopefully you bought your Powerball ticket, because Monday night is the drawing for the 8th largest jackpot prize in U.S. history, and the 6th largest grand prize in Powerball history- totaling in at $685 million.

This grand prize comes after no one won the grand prize Saturday, in fact there hasn’t been a winner since the drawings began in June.

In may of 2013 someone bought a $40 million winning ticket from a gas station in Bells.

Just last week, a two million dollar ticket was sold in Sulphur, and just before that someone won one million from a scratch off ticket sold in Paris, Texas.

“Currently the Powerball is at $685 million which is a lot,” said Sherman Lone Star Convenience store manager Tammy Isley.

For Isley, Monday’s Powerball and Lottery ticket sales were non-stop.

“All day long it’s been constant Powerball, Powerball.. a little bit of lotto in there,” said Isley.

With people betting for a chance to win, Isley says she’s happy for the foot traffic.

“It brings a lot of people to the store. We get a lot of repeat customers and we see a lot of new faces, which is nice because we’re a new brand new store and I’d like for people to come in and see us!”

We asked first-time ticket buyer Brandon Pierce what he would do with the jackpot prize.

“I would buy tangle wood golf course and plant Champion’s Bermuda!”

“A lot of them are new and they don’t really understand the game, so it’s a little bit of explaining to do. It’s tonight, it’s a $2 ticket. If you want the Powerball it’s an extra ticket. So yeah, but once they get it then it’s fun,” Isley explained.

The Powerball grand prize started at 20 million, and rolls until the jackpot is won.

Players choose five numbers, ranging from zero to 69 with the chance that one matches the Powerball number selected at random.

“And then after that I would buy a big boat for my two little girls and my wife,” Pierce continued.

One frequent ticket buyer told News 12, it’s not that glamorous.

“First thing (if won) I pay taxes, and then I would pay tax again,” said a frequent ticket buyer.

For others, the curiosity is part of the fun.

“If I win I’ll donate some to my church as well and yeah it’ll be great!” said Pierce.

The winning numbers are: 12 22 54 66 69, Powerball 15.

