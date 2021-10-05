Texoma Local
Semi catches fire on Sherman highway

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A semi-truck fire on highway 75 left traffic backed up for hours today.

Sherman Fire-Rescue said an 18-wheeler was driving south along 75 and trying to avoid the exit at Washington when they hit a barrier.

They said the impact shot the 18-wheeler back onto the highway and caused its fuel tank to fall off and rip in half, and spilled diesel on the road.

The truck then caught on fire.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and nobody was hurt, but it caused traffic to stop for miles.

