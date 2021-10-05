Silo baseball and softball teams prepare for State

SILO, Okla (KXII) - The Silo baseball team and softball team will play at state this week.

The Rebels baseball team is headed back to the state tournament after winning the Spring title just a few months ago. They are seeking their 17th overall state title.

“It feels great,” infielder Delton Roberts said. “A lot of people take it for granted or think we look down on it because we do it every year. It is just as fun every year. You get to go out there, it’s the same experience and it never gets old.”

“I like the atmosphere,” infielder Kyler Proctor said. “The fans, everybody gets into it. It’s just a great experience.”

“It never gets old,” infielder Carter Parker said. “I have only been a couple of times because I am younger. It’s really fun just to get to go back.”

“It’s the most exciting time of the year,” outfielder Conner Cordell said. “It’s what we practice for all year long. It just what we’ve been working to do all year long.”

“Most of these guys are back and we went last year kind of unexpected and did really well,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “It was kind of good to be the underdog some. So now we’re going back and we’re not really the underdog.”

The Silo softball team will return to the state tournament as well. They won the championship in 2019 and are one of the favorites to win it again.

“My goal is to just go and play and be as good as we can,” infielder Sahylin Midgely said. “Play our best game, and take it one game at a time.”

“Just to get better each and every day,” pitcher Christina Clark said. “Obviously to win first round and get to be the state champions.”

“This team is my family,” outfielder Savannah Babb said. “The seniors have played softball all of our lives together. To finish it out with them is pretty awesome.”

“Just knowing what the feeling is to lose is in your gut and you don’t ever want that feeling again,” infielder Lexi McDonald said. “The feeling of winning it is in there too and you want that feeling more than anything.”

“Each week I can see the younger kids getting better and better,” head coach Mike Lawless said. “As a whole I think this team played it’s best softball last week. Hopefully we can get better with a couple of days of practice and play our best softball Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

