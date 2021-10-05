Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Super Shack receiving tax incentives from Sherman

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Super Shack is the latest business to get tax incentives from the city of Sherman.

City Council approved Super Shack’s application yesterday for an economic development program through the city, which is designed to entice businesses to set up shop in town.

The seafood restaurant will get 50 percent of its sales tax revenue back over a two-year period.

Super Shack will be the third business that the city council approved for the program.

“We had an opportunity to come alongside a business like Super Shack and provide them with an incentive that would really bring in a totally new player into the game here and also to revitalize a building in the old Applebees that really needed revitalization, and we really thought it was a win-win for the city,” said Sherman City Spokesman, Nate Strauch.

The restaurant said they plan to hire 30 full-time and part-time employees.

It’s on Texoma parkway, in the old Applebee’s building.

Super Shack said they hope to be open by the end of October.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting
Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.
One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting
Whitesboro man turns himself in for animal cruelty.
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Bryan County
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19
Community pep rally at TMC for man fighting COVID-19

Latest News

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
ODOT's updated 8 year plan holds over 1600 projects including ones in Love, Marshall and...
Update to current, future Oklahoma highway construction projects
A semi-truck fire on highway 75 left traffic backed up for hours today.
Semi catches fire on Sherman highway
Mercy Hospital to host community events to help fund breast screenings for women in need.
Mercy Hospital to host community events for breast cancer