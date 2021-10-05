Super Shack receiving tax incentives from Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Super Shack is the latest business to get tax incentives from the city of Sherman.

City Council approved Super Shack’s application yesterday for an economic development program through the city, which is designed to entice businesses to set up shop in town.

The seafood restaurant will get 50 percent of its sales tax revenue back over a two-year period.

Super Shack will be the third business that the city council approved for the program.

“We had an opportunity to come alongside a business like Super Shack and provide them with an incentive that would really bring in a totally new player into the game here and also to revitalize a building in the old Applebees that really needed revitalization, and we really thought it was a win-win for the city,” said Sherman City Spokesman, Nate Strauch.

The restaurant said they plan to hire 30 full-time and part-time employees.

It’s on Texoma parkway, in the old Applebee’s building.

Super Shack said they hope to be open by the end of October.

