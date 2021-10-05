Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School Tuesday morning.

School officials and law enforcement were made aware of the situation and were able to identify and detain the students without incident, both Sherman ISD officials and Sherman police said.

Sherman police said they were made aware of a gun exchange that took place between two students on the high school campus Tuesday morning.

Police located and seized a semi- automatic handgun and placed the students under arrest.

No students or faculty members were threatened or injured with the firearm, police said.

Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks said the campus was placed “on hold” for approximately seven minutes while the weapon was found and confiscated.

“We applaud the students who reported the incident immediately and our administrators and law enforcement officers who quickly secured the weapon and addressed the situation,” Hicks said in a letter sent out to parents Tuesday.

Students and staff are continuing with the school day and there is no need to send students home, Hicks said.

