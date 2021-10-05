Update to current, future Oklahoma highway construction projects

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Orange barrels seem to be on roads and highways everywhere across Texoma, especially north of the Red River in Bryan County. An update from ODOT on current and future Oklahoma construction projects.

If you’ve driven the highway 69/75 corridor lately, you’ve probably sat in some backed up traffic. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said you can expect these projects to continue for some time, and to look out for other projects starting across southeastern Oklahoma in the near future.

One of the highest federally funded price tags for the state, ODOT spokesperson James Poling said the Calera highway project continues on track toward completion in 2023.

“Everything is still on track, the project is moving very well in the Calera area. The contractors are working to complete and open the south section of the west frontage road by the end of the month,” said Poling.

The $150 million project began around this time 2 years ago.

“We will have one lane shift, northbound shift at Main Street in the upcoming month or so. It will still remain 2 lanes but there will be that one minor shift. Otherwise the current 2 lane each direction traffic pattern will remain in place through at least the end of the year if not extending into spring of next year,” said Poling.

It’s not the only project for ODOT north of the Red River Bridge. Crews have been working on a surface overlay project on 69/75 in Colbert, but drivers won’t have to deal with those slow downs much longer.

“It’s expected to last through next week. However we will have it open Friday in both directions for OU, Texas traffic for anyone that’s heading down to the Dallas Metroplex,” said Poling.

ODOT recently announced that nearly $8 billion will be spent on highway construction projects over the next 8 years.

Their updated 8 year plan holds over 1,600 projects for things like bridge rehabilitation to roadway improvements, including projects in Love, Marshall and McCurtain counties.

ODOT reminds drivers to be aware, put your cell phones away and slow down in construction zones.

