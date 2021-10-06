Texoma Local
Caddo gears up for state softball run

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO, Okla (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are headed back to the state softball tournament for the fourth time in six years.

The Lady Bruins made it to the state semifinals a year ago. However, this is a younger team. Caddo has seven freshman that are regular contributors. This team has grown up fast with help from some of the upper-classmen like Kadey Lee McKay and Emily Robinson.

“We have such good chemistry together,” infielder Kadey Lee McKay said. “We play so good together. I feel like going up there, knowing that, we will have each other’s back. We will play good.”

“A lot of us have not been here yet, so, I think the younger people will have a lot of nerves,” pitcher Emily Robinson said. “I think as soon as we get started they are going to let it all out and play as they can.”

“They are a bunch of young kids that love the game and they are a tight knit bunch that really loves to get after it,” head coach Dustin McKay said. “I think they are happiest when they are on the softball field.”

