Caddo gears up for state softball run

CADDO, Okla (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are headed back to the state softball tournament for the fourth time in six years.

The Lady Bruins made it to the state semifinals a year ago. However, this is a younger team. Caddo has seven freshman that are regular contributors. This team has grown up fast with help from some of the upper-classmen like Kadey Lee McKay and Emily Robinson.

“We have such good chemistry together,” infielder Kadey Lee McKay said. “We play so good together. I feel like going up there, knowing that, we will have each other’s back. We will play good.”

“A lot of us have not been here yet, so, I think the younger people will have a lot of nerves,” pitcher Emily Robinson said. “I think as soon as we get started they are going to let it all out and play as they can.”

“They are a bunch of young kids that love the game and they are a tight knit bunch that really loves to get after it,” head coach Dustin McKay said. “I think they are happiest when they are on the softball field.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.