Coalgate makes state softball tournament for second time

COALGATE, Okla (KXII) - The Coalgate Lady Cats are headed back to the state softball tournament for the second time in program history.

This group has been before, back in 2019. Several players are still on this roster. Now, they return looking to build on the success they have created.

“I think what makes this team really special is our grit,” catcher Breana Hale said. “We never give up even if we are down in the 7th. We are going to come up guns blazing looking for that last hit or last out.”

“We have been together since we were little,” pitcher Chloe Brown said. “We support each other no matter what. We have been through it all and we are back at state.”

“The one thing that I can count on with this group is every time we show up to do something, they are here and they are working hard and they are ready to compete every day,” head coach Logan Brown said.

