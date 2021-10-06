Grayson College now home to rare sculpture

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson college got a special gift today- a statue so rare it’s only in three other places of the world.

“It embodies just such freedom and wonder and enthusiasm for living,” said Betsy Spears.

Her parents, Charles and Charlotte Spears traveled all over the world and bought art to display in their banks.

One piece from that collection is the Boy with a Dolphin sculpture.

For years, it stood tall inside First United Bank off of Taylor Street in Sherman, but now she is finding it a new home- Grayson College.

“I think it’s the perfect culmination of where it should have come because of both my parents caring about education and caring about equality and justice,” said Spears.

Her father also served on the Grayson College Board of Trustees.

On Wednesday morning, more than three decades after Spears’ father first bought the sculpture, it was dedicated to the school.

“A dolphin is a simile for education or life, and when you grab on, you can go to amazing places and see amazing things,” said Jeremy McMillen, the president of Grayson College.

The original one, completed by David Wayne in 1975, sits in London.

Connecticut and Minnesota are the only other two places to have this sculpture.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have the opportunity to have a genuine masterpiece in our midst,” said Kristin Erickson, the head of Grayson College’s art department. “It’s nice to not have to travel to Dallas or New York or Paris to see beautiful art. Art should be accessible to everyone in the community.”

You can find it anytime on campus, just next to 691.

