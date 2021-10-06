Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU

Nearly 200 students toured the school and learned about academic programs and student...
Nearly 200 students toured the school and learned about academic programs and student organizations offered at the university.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University held their annual preview day Wednesday morning.

Nearly 200 students from schools in Oklahoma and North Texas visited the campus for SE Live to tour the school and learn about academic programs and student organizations offered at the university.

Shelly Key, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at SOSU said they were excited to welcome them and give them a feel for life as a Savage Storm student.

“I think programs like this are important at colleges and universities for students to really just have an opportunity to learn more about what we all do and where they can find their fit,” said Key.

If you missed the SE Live event, you can schedule a private visit with the university anytime Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting
Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.
One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting
Whitesboro man turns himself in for animal cruelty.
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty

Latest News

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has seized approximately 80,000 counterfeit oxycodone tablets,...
Fentanyl pills are coming across US-Mexico border and into OK, says sheriff
Grayson college got a special gift today- a statue so rare it’s only in three other places of...
Grayson College now home to rare sculpture
Pottsboro ISD was 1 of 12 districts across the state of Texas to receive federal funding for...
Texoma school district installs security features from federal grant
The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting