High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University held their annual preview day Wednesday morning.

Nearly 200 students from schools in Oklahoma and North Texas visited the campus for SE Live to tour the school and learn about academic programs and student organizations offered at the university.

Shelly Key, Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management at SOSU said they were excited to welcome them and give them a feel for life as a Savage Storm student.

“I think programs like this are important at colleges and universities for students to really just have an opportunity to learn more about what we all do and where they can find their fit,” said Key.

If you missed the SE Live event, you can schedule a private visit with the university anytime Monday through Friday.

