Roff sending baseball, softball teams to state

ROFF, Okla (KXII) - Roff will have a strong showing at state with the baseball and softball teams looking to win a championship.

The Roff baseball team is headed back to the state tournament. It is a familiar spot for this team to be in. They won the fall title last year and won state in the spring last season as well. They have twelve baseball titles in all. This team has been there many times before and they know what it takes.

“A little bit of nerves is good,” outfielder Drew Sheppard said. “It keeps us on our toes. Keeping the game to what we do and doing what we do helps us be the best we can be.”

“The first time you are nervous,” infielder Cade Baldridge said. “It is the biggest stage you can be on in the high school level. Being there and done that makes it way more comfortable just like it’s any other game.”

“These kids are used to it,” head coach Danny Baldridge said. “This is what we work for every year. We try not to take it for granted, but we expect to be there year in and year out. "

The Roff softball team is headed to state as well. The Lady Tigers have been close to winning a championship on multiple occasions. They were state runner-up last year but they have not had a chance to climb that mountain top just yet. This could be the year of the Tiger.

“It’s very exciting because this has been our goal all year,” outfielder Lillie McDonald said. “We have some unfinished business to take care of.”

“Last year was definitely a heart breaker,” infielder Payton Owens said. “We know that we need to pick up the slack this year and get it done. We have worked hard to get there and I think we deserve that.”

“It has been a goal for a long time,” head coach Jason Trimmer said. “We have been state runner up four or five times. We’re always the bridesmaid and never the bride. We’re ready to get it done.”

The Roff softball team is scheduled to play Turner at 1:30pm on Thursday. The baseball team will play Granite at 10am on Thursday.

