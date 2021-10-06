Southern Oklahoma Rural Transportation services vehicles vandalized

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The southern Oklahoma rural transportation system provides around 200 rides a day to people in Carter and Love county. But on Saturday when four of their cars were vandalized they were left shorthanded.

Most people that use SORTS are elderly and in need of a ride to things like doctors appointments or groceries.

Community services director Kevin Stinson says he was notified on Sunday morning that four of 12 vehicles would be out of commission.

“All the windows were knocked out,” Stinson said. “Several of them were egged, our building was egged.”

Stinson says losing a third of their fleet has already created a strain on their usual pickup schedule.

“When we started to run again on Monday operations that knocked out a lot of our public from using public transit because we already had 34 medical rides scheduled,” Stinson said.

Stinson says they are likely to miss around 60 rides a day.

The lack of cars has forced them to cut down on what rides they can offer.

“Trips to the grocery store, trips to the pharmacy, trips to wherever there’s a need, everybody has different needs and different places they need to go,” Stinson said. “If those aren’t medical priorities then those have to wait until we have those type of schedules available.”

Stinson says the Ardmore police department will be paying close attention to their parking lot to reduce further damage, but what happened this weekend will set them back for some time.

“It will take time to replace the windows and do the labor and of course we’ll be out money past our insurance so that eats into our operations and we need that operations money to do our daily routes.”

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Ardmore police department right away.

