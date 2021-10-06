Texoma towns take part in National Night Out

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - National Night Out in Texoma means a little more this year.

It’s still a chance to get out and meet the community they serve, but officers are reflecting on the loss of one of their own.

“This is exactly what we got in this line of work for is community involvement, every officers enjoys the comradery we get to meet the community and it just shows the support that we have and when they come out here the things that we put together,” Van Alstyne Police Chief, Tim Barnes said.

National Night Out happens all over the country, it is designed to get people out of their homes, and meet their neighbors and their local first responders.

Texas takes part the first Tuesday of October.

“I just wanted to come out and see everybody having fun and hang out with friends and family,” Van Alstyne Resident, Braydon Bell said.

Lieutenant Mike Eppler with Denison Police said communities in Grayson County have been participating for over 25 years, with the exception of last year, because of COVID-19.

“Happy, I feel great, I love supporting the police,” Van Alstyne Resident, Joey Franks said.

Free food, games, activities, and bounce houses in Denison and Van Alstyne this year.

“It’s really an intimate setting because we are right here with our community, people can come up and we can talk, we can get to know each other and just be cohesive,” Lt. Eppler said.

Grayson County lost one of their own law enforcement officers in the line of duty in September, Investigator Dusty Wainscott, a Grayson County Sheriff’s investigator who also worked at the Van Alstyne Police Department early in his career.

Chief Barnes said his passing brought the community and law enforcement in the county closer together.

“This is exactly what Dusty got into law enforcement for is community involvement and he would have a big ole smile out here if he was out here and probably eating a hot dog,” Chief Barnes said.

