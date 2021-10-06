Tishomingo headed back to state to defend title

TISHOMINGO, Okla (KXII) - The Tishomingo Lady Indians are headed back to the state tournament looking to win their third state championship in a row.

Tishomingo held a big sendoff at the Elementary school on Wednesday as they head back to state. This is a team that has won the previous two titles and are looking to make it three.

There are several new faces in lineup this year, but there is still plenty of experience there for a team looking to make a run this weekend.

“It feels awesome,” outfielder Kenzlea Elkins said. “It’s not any pressure for us. I think we can go up there and take care of business.”

“I am so very excited,” pitcher Jayden Anderson said. “I love all the freshmen. They have stepped up and done everything that we need them to do. I am very excited for what the state tournament is going to bring for us.”

“There are a lot of good teams down there. Everybody is good this time of year,” head coach Charles Hook said. “It’s going to take good defense and good pitching and some good hitting. We are going to try to put it all together. We have been playing pretty good right now. We hope to do a good job for everybody.”

Tishomingo will begin play on Thursday at 11AM against North Rock Creek.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.