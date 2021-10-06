Tushka ready for state baseball tournament

TUSHKA, Okla (KXII) - The Tushka Tigers are heading back to the state baseball tournament after making it there last spring.

Tushka has plenty of history at state. They won the title in 2016. They have added a pair of runner-up finishes as well.

“Go up there and win,” catcher Lex Simon said. “That is why we are here is to win games and compete. That is the only reason we are going up there is to win.”

“It feels pretty good,” pitcher Bryson Tuck said. “We went last year in the spring. It feels pretty good to go back this year and have a chance to compete.”

“They are good hearted and get out there and get after it,” head coach Dax Simon said. “They are pretty resilient. We haven’t won them all but more times than not these guys find ways to win games.”

