Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - The names of the victims in a Bryan County double fatal shooting have been confirmed by the FBI.

Brothers Nicky and Tony McAlester died at the scene of a triple shooting in Bennington Sunday.

The third person shot was taken to the hospital and is recovering. That person’s name has not been released.

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.

No one has been arrested, but there is no threat to the public.

The FBI is on the case because tribal members are involved.

