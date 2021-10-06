Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - The names of the victims in a Bryan County double fatal shooting have been confirmed by the FBI.

Brothers Nicky and Tony McAlester died at the scene of a triple shooting in Bennington Sunday.

The third person shot was taken to the hospital and is recovering. That person’s name has not been released.

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.

No one has been arrested, but there is no threat to the public.

The FBI is on the case because tribal members are involved.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting
Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.
One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting
Whitesboro man turns himself in for animal cruelty.
Whitesboro man arrested for animal cruelty

Latest News

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has seized approximately 80,000 counterfeit oxycodone tablets,...
Fentanyl pills are coming across US-Mexico border and into OK, says sheriff
Grayson college got a special gift today- a statue so rare it’s only in three other places of...
Grayson College now home to rare sculpture
Pottsboro ISD was 1 of 12 districts across the state of Texas to receive federal funding for...
Texoma school district installs security features from federal grant
Nearly 200 students toured the school and learned about academic programs and student...
High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU