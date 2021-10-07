Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in...
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

The list of former players included Jamario Moon, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

The league’s major stars weren’t charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Agreement on short-term debt ceiling fix, averting crisis
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
1 child, 1 adult die in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize