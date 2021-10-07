Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two dead, one wounded in Bennington shooting
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
Over the weekend, a shooting in Ardmore left one person dead and another wounded.
One teenager dead in Ardmore shooting

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids