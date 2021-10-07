Bryan County new sales tax on October 12th ballot

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Early voting started today for special elections in Oklahoma next Tuesday. On the ballot in Bryan County, a countywide sales tax proposition.

This month in Bryan County, voters will choose to approve or reject a sales tax proposition, which could determine how quickly roads and bridges get much needed improvement.

“These projects on these roads some of them are now approaching over a million dollars,” said Ron Boyer, Bryan County District 1 Commissioner.

Boyer said the county only gets a half percent of the current 9.38 sales tax rate, and the only tax to go strictly to roads is the fuel tax which isn’t enough.

“Right now we get just enough money to maintain our roads which means if it’s gravel it stays gravel, if it’s asphalt we try to keep it. But we don’t have the money to take a gravel road to an asphalt road,” said Boyer.

With recent growth in the county, Boyer said this new sales tax would be enough to get county roads ahead of the curve. On the ballot, a new sales and use tax for the county. A half cent increase to the current tax, ear marked for roads and bridges.

“We can’t take it and put it in the general fund, we can’t take it and pay salaries. It’s strictly to buy the materials and do what it takes to do the job,” said Boyer.

If approved it would go into effect January 1, 2022. The additional half a penny per dollar per purchase would be split between the 3 districts for road projects.

“The projects will be created based on traffic flow. The higher the traffic flow the more attention they’re gonna get,” said Boyer.

Something Boyer said you may not even notice.

“Right now the sales tax in Durant is 9.375 so basically a half a penny would get it at 9.8 maybe 9.875 something like that. When it gets down to it you’re talking a half a penny on every dollar so it’s gonna take quite a few dollars before you ever notice it,” said Boyer.

But will make a difference for the future of Bryan County.

“We’re trying to create a safer environment as this place grows,” said Boyer.

The last day for early voting is Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Election Day is October 12th, next Tuesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Polling locations across the county are listed below.

Achille City Hall: 211 West Main, Achille (Pct# 70010)

Wade/Albany Senior Center: 107 North Wade, Albany (Pct# 70011)

Bennington City Hall: 202 E Woodcraft Road, Bennington (Pct# 70013)

Blue Baptist Church: 70 Berry Street, Blue (Pct# 70014)

Fellowship Hall First Baptist Church: 202 North Edens Street, Bokchito (Pct# 70015)

Rock Community Bldg.: 211 W Buffalo Street, Caddo (Pct# 70017)

Calera Methodist Church: 110 W Tonner Street, Calera (Pct# 70018)

Kiamichi Tech Center, Vernon Anderson Center: 810 Walden Road South, Calera - Entrance Wes Watkins Room (Pct# 70019)

First Baptist Church: 87 Willifa Woods Road, Cartwright (Pct# 70020)

Cobb Community Building: 3825 Bryan Road, Cobb (Pct# 70021)

Coleman Avenue Church of Christ: 212 Coleman Avenue, Colbert (Pct# 70022)

Bryan County Elections Board: 402 W Evergreen St Suite A-2, Durant (Pct# ABS.)

Durant I-72 Superintendent Office: 1323 Waco Street, Durant (Pct# 70003)

Durant First Baptist Church: 124 W Evergreen St., Durant - Beech St. Entrance (Pct# 70004)

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church: 1524 West Main Street, Durant (Pct# 70005)

Bryan County Health Department: 1524 Chuckwa Drive, Durant (Pct# 70008)

Victory Tabernacle Ed. Bldg.: 702 Magnolia Street, Durant (Pct# 70026)

Seventh Day Adventist Church: 225 Sunnymeadows Drive, Durant (Pct# 70027)

Faith Lutheran Church: 3802 N. Washington Avenue, Durant (Pct# 70033)

Kemp Community Building: 500 Main Street, Kemp (Pct# 70023)

Mead Baptist Church: 321 South Church Street, Mead (Pct# 70025)

Silo High School Gym: 122 Bourne Street, Silo (Pct# 70028)

Utica Community Center: 209 Harrison Street, Utica (Pct# 70029)

