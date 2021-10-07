Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison neighbor needs help keeping Halloween tradition going

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A Halloween tradition has made a house on the block a favorite for trick or treaters, but this year, they might need a little help to keep it going.

For all the kids knocking on Lisa Bailey’s door on Halloween, there’s no question if they’ll get a trick or a treat.

“Children really look forward to this, and they’re excited when they get to this house,” said Bailey.

They know they’ll only be getting treats: a piece of candy and a book that they get to pick out.

“They’re usually pretty excited about it,” said Bailey. “Sometimes they’ll find a book that matches their costume, and that’s really exciting.”

Bailey started the tradition in 2014 after she put up a free library in her front yard.

“We think that everyone should have books, everyone should have access to a library whether it’s a public library or a school library or a library they can walk to,” said Bailey.

But this year, she could use extra help gathering children’s books.

Many of her books came from her job as a librarian, but now she’s retired.

She’s already donated some of her supplies to help stock classrooms too.

“Which, I was very happy to be able to do, but that’s left me low, and I want to have books so that I can have something for everyone,” said Bailey.

She’s looking for any new or gently used kid-friendly books that will keep them turning pages all year long.

“I have had children come knock on the door the next day asking for the book lady saying ‘my little friend here did not get a book, can he have a book?’,” said Bailey.

If you want to donate, you can drop books off at 2501 Brookhaven Dr. in Denison, TX.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
Justin Cuba and Carmen Taylor of Ladonia are wanted for the August 3rd killing of 48- year -old...
Ladonia murder suspect added to Texas’ Top Ten most wanted list
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co

Latest News

A sales tax proposition, which could determine how quickly roads and bridges in Bryan County...
Bryan County new sales tax on October 12th ballot
Daniel Leon Butcher was charged with theft of a firearm and other weapons and drug charges.
Man arrested for theft of firearm in Denison
Early Thursday morning Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced she is switching...
Oklahoma state superintendent announces she’s running against Gov. Stitt
Halloween might be the holiday of the month, but Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs...
Toys for Tots lacking drop-off sites