Denison neighbor needs help keeping Halloween tradition going

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A Halloween tradition has made a house on the block a favorite for trick or treaters, but this year, they might need a little help to keep it going.

For all the kids knocking on Lisa Bailey’s door on Halloween, there’s no question if they’ll get a trick or a treat.

“Children really look forward to this, and they’re excited when they get to this house,” said Bailey.

They know they’ll only be getting treats: a piece of candy and a book that they get to pick out.

“They’re usually pretty excited about it,” said Bailey. “Sometimes they’ll find a book that matches their costume, and that’s really exciting.”

Bailey started the tradition in 2014 after she put up a free library in her front yard.

“We think that everyone should have books, everyone should have access to a library whether it’s a public library or a school library or a library they can walk to,” said Bailey.

But this year, she could use extra help gathering children’s books.

Many of her books came from her job as a librarian, but now she’s retired.

She’s already donated some of her supplies to help stock classrooms too.

“Which, I was very happy to be able to do, but that’s left me low, and I want to have books so that I can have something for everyone,” said Bailey.

She’s looking for any new or gently used kid-friendly books that will keep them turning pages all year long.

“I have had children come knock on the door the next day asking for the book lady saying ‘my little friend here did not get a book, can he have a book?’,” said Bailey.

If you want to donate, you can drop books off at 2501 Brookhaven Dr. in Denison, TX.

