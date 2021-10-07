High Fire Danger Fri-Sat, Strong Storms Sunday Night

Winds will remain in the 10 to 15 mph range overnight, helping us remain much warmer than the past few nights. Winds will pick up beginning Friday at up to 30 mph, and this will continue on Saturday.

Water vapor imagery shows a an upper low developing off of the California coast and it will be the first of two upper level systems to bring us promising rain potential next week.

The steering winds forecast chart shows an upper high bringing near record heat for the weekend, followed by two lows aloft to promote unsettled skies and a chance for storms, a few could be severe. Primary storm windows are Sunday night, and again Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

SPC says there is some potential for Sunday night storms to be severe, the timing of an advancing front will have much to do with how that shakes out. However, given the linear nature of the storms, damaging winds are the primary concern for this late-night event. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but tornado and large hail potential looks much lower than the wind threat at this time.

Another round of showers and storms is expected mid-week, and rainfall totals between the two events should average one to two inches. Good news for parched Texoma soils!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny, windy, hot

Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday night: 60% Showers/storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 40% Storms

Wednesday: 60% Storms Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV