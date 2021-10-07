Ladonia fatal shooting suspect named on Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

LADONIA, Texas (KXII) - The man wanted for the August fatal shooting of a Ladonia man has been listed as one of the top ten most wanted fugitives in Texas.

Justin Marquiwis Cuba, 33, and his accomplice Carmen Taylor Cuba are wanted for first-degree murder out of Fannin County.

Just after midnight on Aug. 3, Ladonia Police responded to a shots fired call at the Texoma Housing Authority complex. When they arrived, they found 48-year-old JC Campbell dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Campbell was sitting on the tailgate of his pickup when Cuba, approached him.

Witnesses said Cuba shot Campbell multiple times at close range before Cuba and Taylor fled the scene.

Cuba was also convicted of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, more than four grams of cocaine, back in 2011 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He was released on parole in 2019 and arrested for aggravated robbery of the JJ Food Mart and Discount Tobacco, Beer and Wine back in April of 2020.

Cuba posted bond and was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 for both charges. But just three days later he murdered JC Campbell and has been on the run with Carmen Cuba ever since.

Cuba has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm. He also has scars on his abdomen, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for Cuba’s arrest for failure to appear in court.

The Texas Crime Stoppers are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to Cuba’s arrest

The Lamar and Red River Crime stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to both Justin and Carmen Cuba’s arrests.

He is still considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Justin and Carmen Cuba is asked to contact the Texas Rangers.

