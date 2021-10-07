Texoma Local
Man arrested for theft of firearm in Denison

Daniel Leon Butcher was charged with theft of a firearm and other weapons and drug charges.
Daniel Leon Butcher was charged with theft of a firearm and other weapons and drug charges.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested this week in Denison for being found with a stolen firearm.

Denison police said they heard several gun shots, which led them to stop Daniel Leon Butcher in a traffic stop on West Crawford.

Butcher fled from the vehicle and dropped a handgun, which had been stolen.

Once caught by police, he was charged with theft of a firearm and other weapons and drug charges.

He was released on bond Thursday.

