Man arrested for theft of firearm in Denison
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested this week in Denison for being found with a stolen firearm.
Denison police said they heard several gun shots, which led them to stop Daniel Leon Butcher in a traffic stop on West Crawford.
Butcher fled from the vehicle and dropped a handgun, which had been stolen.
Once caught by police, he was charged with theft of a firearm and other weapons and drug charges.
He was released on bond Thursday.
