Oklahoma court reject’s death row inmates’ McGirt appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of two death row inmates who were convicted of murder.

The court on Thursday turned down appeals by Shaun Michael Bosse and Benjamin Robert Cole Sr.

Both argued that the state had no jurisdiction to prosecute them because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in what’s known as the McGirt decision that limits state jurisdiction on tribal lands.

Both Bosse’s and Cole’s victims were Native American and the crimes occurred on tribal lands.

The state court has found that McGirt does not apply retroactively and that Bosse’s and Cole’s convictions and sentences were final before the McGirt ruling.

