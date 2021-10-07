Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma court reject’s death row inmates’ McGirt appeal

Shaun M. Bosse
Shaun M. Bosse(Okla. Dept. of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of two death row inmates who were convicted of murder.

The court on Thursday turned down appeals by Shaun Michael Bosse and Benjamin Robert Cole Sr.

Both argued that the state had no jurisdiction to prosecute them because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in what’s known as the McGirt decision that limits state jurisdiction on tribal lands.

Both Bosse’s and Cole’s victims were Native American and the crimes occurred on tribal lands.

The state court has found that McGirt does not apply retroactively and that Bosse’s and Cole’s convictions and sentences were final before the McGirt ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School

Latest News

The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge...
Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor
Leaders from the Ardmore community meet with state youth organizations to discuss child care...
Ardmore officials meet with state youth organizations
High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU
Justin Cuba and Carmen Taylor of Ladonia are wanted for the August 3rd killing of 48- year -old...
Ladonia murder suspect added to Texas’ Top Ten most wanted list