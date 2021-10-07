Oklahoma state superintendent announces she’s running against Gov. Stitt

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Early Thursday morning Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced she is switching political parties to race against Governor Kevin Stitt in the next election.

“Governor Stitt promised a turnaround for this state and unfortunately he’s turned us around in the wrong direction and Oklahomans deserve better”

In a statement, Stitt’s campaign manager said Oklahomans across the state support his leadership, and he’s lowered taxes and built a large savings account for Oklahoma.

“Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s leadership, the State has increased its funding of public education to historic highs and enacted another teacher pay raise all while lowering taxes and building the State’s largest savings account. Oklahomans across the state overwhelmingly support Stitt’s results-oriented, conservative leadership. After decades of politicians leaving us in last place, Stitt has already established a proven track record of progressing Oklahoma towards Top Ten in critical categories while protecting our freedoms and core values.”

Hofmeister said she’s running on a platform that prioritizes working together-something her background as the state superintendent has prepared her for.

“Education really connects with every industry and every sector within a state,” Hofmeister said. “But we know that at the core, it’s about families. And that strong family unit and that strong family bond. That makes for a strong community.”

Hofmeister said she’s worried about Oklahoma’s progress.

“I am very concerned about our health outcomes for our students and for our children and for those who are suffering from addiction,” Hofmeister said. “The need for overall mental health and well being and access to care is very critical to strengthening families.”

She said she plans to listen to the communities.

“It’s not my way or the highway, like we’ve seen with this particular leadership style,” Hofmeister said. “Community against community, or neighbor against neighbor has become the norm and we are seeing evidence of that with the lack of respect with our tribal neighbors and sovereign nations. But also when we see the example set with those physicians that were taken off of the Oklahoma health care board. It’s not good for Oklahoma.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.