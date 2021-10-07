Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Toys for Tots lacking drop-off sites

Halloween might be the holiday of the month, but Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs...
Halloween might be the holiday of the month, but Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs ready for Christmas.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Halloween might be the holiday of the month, but Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs ready for Christmas.

They are asking for local businesses to become drop-off sites.

Each one that signs up will get a box for people to drop off toys in.

They must be new and unwrapped, and fitting for ages 1-12.

Once Christmas is here, they will pass them out to the kids and help Santa answer all those holiday wishes.

Right now, they say they’re still looking for many more businesses to partner with.

“So far as of this morning, I’ve got 31 drop-off sites, and two years ago, we had 159, so you know we’re falling a little behind, but we’re just getting started,” said Debi Runnels, the Toys for Tots Coordinator.

You can help by signing up online for your business to be a drop-off site.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, so act fast.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co
Two students were arrested after a firearm was found and confiscated at Sherman High School...
Gun seized, two students arrested at Sherman High School

Latest News

The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge...
Oklahoma schools leader switches parties to run for governor
Shaun M. Bosse
Oklahoma court reject’s death row inmates’ McGirt appeal
Leaders from the Ardmore community meet with state youth organizations to discuss child care...
Ardmore officials meet with state youth organizations
High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU