Toys for Tots lacking drop-off sites

Denison, Texas (KXII) - Halloween might be the holiday of the month, but Toys for Tots is already getting their sleighs ready for Christmas.

They are asking for local businesses to become drop-off sites.

Each one that signs up will get a box for people to drop off toys in.

They must be new and unwrapped, and fitting for ages 1-12.

Once Christmas is here, they will pass them out to the kids and help Santa answer all those holiday wishes.

Right now, they say they’re still looking for many more businesses to partner with.

“So far as of this morning, I’ve got 31 drop-off sites, and two years ago, we had 159, so you know we’re falling a little behind, but we’re just getting started,” said Debi Runnels, the Toys for Tots Coordinator.

You can help by signing up online for your business to be a drop-off site.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, so act fast.

