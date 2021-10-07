Windy, Hot Days Ahead, Storm Chances Next Week
Some potential for severe weather, mainly Tue-Wed
After a near-calm beginning, winds will pick up by Thursday afternoon as low pressure develops to our west; this process will continue on Friday when winds will become a bit of a problem with gusts to 30 mph. Expect fire danger to be increasing Friday in the hot dry air mass.
Our steering winds forecast indicates an upper high nearly overhead on Saturday, followed by a trough passing late Sunday with a decent chance of showers or thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible Sunday night but the overall meshing of the weather gears is less than ideal for a widespread severe weather event. Still, stay tuned, we have several days to watch it.
Another round of rain and thunderstorms with a deeper, slower upper low has a higher potential for heavy rainfall and possibly severe storms, this would be in the Tue-Wed time frame.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: Sunny, breezy
Friday: Sunny, windy, hot
Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy
Sunday night: 50% Showers/storms
Monday: 30% Showers or storms early, sunny afternoon
Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms
Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV