Windy, Hot Days Ahead, Storm Chances Next Week

Some potential for severe weather, mainly Tue-Wed
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
After a near-calm beginning, winds will pick up by Thursday afternoon as low pressure develops to our west; this process will continue on Friday when winds will become a bit of a problem with gusts to 30 mph. Expect fire danger to be increasing Friday in the hot dry air mass.

Our steering winds forecast indicates an upper high nearly overhead on Saturday, followed by a trough passing late Sunday with a decent chance of showers or thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible Sunday night but the overall meshing of the weather gears is less than ideal for a widespread severe weather event. Still, stay tuned, we have several days to watch it.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms with a deeper, slower upper low has a higher potential for heavy rainfall and possibly severe storms, this would be in the Tue-Wed time frame.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Friday: Sunny, windy, hot

Saturday:  Sunny, windy, hot

Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday night: 50% Showers/storms

Monday: 30% Showers or storms early, sunny afternoon

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

