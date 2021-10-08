Ardmore prepares for Duncan rematch

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will put their undefeated record to the test again this week when they welcome in rival Duncan.

This is a team that beat Ardmore last year in a very close game. Josh Newby and company have not forgotten.

“Duncan beat us last year on the last play of the game,” Newby said. “They had a goal line stand and held us out of the endzone. I shouldn’t have to motivate anyone this week.”

