A+ Athlete: Jadarian Price, Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Jadarian Price of Denison High School.

Jadarian’s GPA is about the same as his 40 time. He carries a 4.2 grade point average in the classroom. He takes all the advanced core classes. He’s a member of student council and is a leader in the classroom.

“Getting home from football practice at 7:30 and doing homework until 9 or 10 o’clock,” said Jadarian Price, A+ Athlete. “I’m staying true to myself and asking myself what do I want to accomplish at the end of the six weeks and where am I at and where do I stand and what grades do I want to have?”

“He’s a lovely young man in the classroom. He’s very collaborative just like on the field,” said Denison history teacher Staci Schneider. “He’s very patient. He looks for things to talk about. When he says something he means it, and it’s important.”

On the field, Jadarian is one of the best running backs in the country. He is a four year starter, team captain, all-state and has committed to play football at Notre Dame. He has played for the Yellow Jackets basketball team, ran track, and he does it all well.

“Jadarian wants a great life. It’s not necessarily football, or what college. He wants a great life,” said Denison Football head coach, Brent Whitson. “I think he is one that absorbs things around him. He’s sees adults with great families and great marriages and great kids. I think ultimately that’s what Jadarian Price wants. He does the things to put himself in that position.”

“I plan to graduate college in three years. I just hope that I can transform my skill in college and do everything I did in high school, but better,” said Price.

