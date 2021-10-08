Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Coalgate-Kansas Softball State Quarterfinals Highlights

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Twenty-three people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month for conspiracy...
Sherman grand jury indicts 23 people in international fraud, money laundering conspiracy
Justin Cuba and Carmen Taylor of Ladonia are wanted for the August 3rd killing of 48- year -old...
Ladonia murder suspect added to Texas’ Top Ten most wanted list
The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said 17 workers were staying in a makeshift-style motel at...
Over $100,000 cash, 12,000 weed plants confiscated in Murray Co

Latest News

Ardmore gears up for Duncan
Ardmore prepares for Duncan rematch
Denison prepares for Lake Dallas
Denison prepares for district meeting with Lake Dallas
Silo-Tushka Baseball Highlights
Silo-Tushka Baseball State Quarterfinals Highlights
Latta-Fairland Softball Highlights
Latta-Fairland Softball State Quarterfinals Highlights