Denison prepares for district meeting with Lake Dallas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will take on Lake Dallas at Munson Stadium on Friday.

The Jackets are coming off back-to-back district wins and are looking to make it three straight victories on Friday.

“I think we have to win the kicking game first,” head coach Brent Whitson said. “If you look at the best of their three phases, it would be the kicking game. They do a great job of controlling field position. They keep themselves in ballgames with that. We have to win the kicking game and I always think we need to get Jadarian Price the ball and give him a chance to go make his plays.”

