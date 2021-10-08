Fannin Co. Fair held at Bonham Square.

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County fair parade was held at Bonham Square Thursday.

The one hundred participants from different community groups, including the Bohemian Youth Sports Group, started on the corner of 5th street and main and went around the square one time.

This event was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entry fee for floats was $35 and $15 for non profit organizations. Winners for best float won $300, second got $200 and third place took home $100 dollars.

