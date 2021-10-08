Fire damages Sherman home

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A fire broke out in a Sherman home damaging the attic and roof on Friday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, they received the call around 3:30 p.m., for a fire that started during an air-conditioner repair.

The flames spread throughout the attic and roof causing smoke and fire damage.

A total of five engines and four ambulances responded to the scene and crews were able to put it out within ten minutes.

The home owners were home at the time but were able to evacuate safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

