Goddard Center raising money for massive renovation

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Goddard Center for visual and performing arts was built in 1970.

In the 50 years since it was built it has provided people in the area with access to art and live entertainment.

An experience executive director Ken Bohannon says you can’t get anywhere else.

“We’re a visual and performing arts center so there are art galleries around but nobody does exactly what we do here in carter county,” Bohannon said.

But a facility that old needs updates.

That’s why they’ve announced a capital improvement project to provide the upkeep it needs.

“Its about a 9 to 10 million dollar project and we have around 5.8 million in hand or pledged so we’re about two thirds of the way there,” Bohannon said.

Much of the funding will be used to improve wear and tear on floors, walls, and bathrooms.

As well as bringing the building up to code on required safety measures.

However there are aesthetic renovations planned as well.

Including a brand new two story façade.

“We just wanted to make it a more inviting place for everyone in Ardmore,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon says they plan to break ground on the renovations in January.

He expects the project to take around 18 months to complete.

He hopes that once its finished they will be able to provide an even better experience that the community needs.

“Communities of these size in rural communities need a place for art to either experience art, see art, to make art like our art classes or to experience a live performance,” Bohannon said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

