WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A small grassfire broke out on the side of SH-160 south of Whitewright Thursday afternoon.

A palette on the back of a flat bed truck caught on fire and the driver pushed it off the bed and onto the grass.

Crews from Whitewright and Tom Bean responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

