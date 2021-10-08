“Hair Dryer” Weekend of Heat, Severe Storms Sunday Night
Damaging wind the greatest threat Sunday night
We’ll have a Weather Aware for strong winds, at times gusting to perhaps 35 mph, both Saturday and Sunday.
It’s a strong pressure gradient keeping it windy; cold front arriving by Sunday night brings the potential for severe weather.
SPC’s severe weather outlook has a big chunk of Texoma in an enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday night/early Monday. While the greatest threat is for damaging wind, a brief “spin up” tornado is possible but these would be isolated and have less damage potential than the wind event overall.
Drier air moves in for Monday, but southerly flow and an approaching upper low bring a round of heavy rain back into our forecast for the middle of next week. In the meantime, please avoid outdoor burning, welding, or chain dragging.
Here’s the seven day: Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy
Sunday night: 80% Showers/storms
Monday: Mostly sunny
Tuesday: 30% Storms
Wednesday: 60% Storms Thursday: 30% Storms
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV