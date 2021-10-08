“Hair Dryer” Weekend of Heat, Severe Storms Sunday Night

We’ll have a Weather Aware for strong winds, at times gusting to perhaps 35 mph, both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a strong pressure gradient keeping it windy; cold front arriving by Sunday night brings the potential for severe weather.

SPC’s severe weather outlook has a big chunk of Texoma in an enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday night/early Monday. While the greatest threat is for damaging wind, a brief “spin up” tornado is possible but these would be isolated and have less damage potential than the wind event overall.

Drier air moves in for Monday, but southerly flow and an approaching upper low bring a round of heavy rain back into our forecast for the middle of next week. In the meantime, please avoid outdoor burning, welding, or chain dragging.

Here’s the seven day: Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy

Sunday night: 80% Showers/storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: 30% Storms

Wednesday: 60% Storms Thursday: 30% Storms

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV