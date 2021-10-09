Texoma Local
Lindsay (OK) 26, Davis 14

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lindsay-Davis Highlights

Lake Dallas-Denison Highlights
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Leonard-Gunter Highlights
Gunter 55, Leonard 12
Plainview-Madill Highlights
Plainview 42, Madill 7
Dickson-Lone Grove Highlights
Lone Grove 51, Dickson 6
Duncan-Ardmore Highlights
Ardmore 28, Duncan 21