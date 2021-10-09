Sculpture unveiling for 2 year anniversary of Denison Main Street fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two years ago Saturday marks the day of the Denison Main Street Fire, Saturday morning, the city unveiled a sculpture to remember what happened..

“So while there was that fear and concern and just not knowing there’s also so much comfort knowing that our community of people that we had built around us were ready to step in where we were not and kinda hold that space for us until we could get back,” Wendy Acosta said.

Wendy Acosta is a small business owner, in 2019, she had a business in the 300 block on West Main street in Downtown Denison.

October 8, the next day, she received a call from her niece that would later change everything.

“I got a quick phone call from her saying there had been a small fire at the nail salon but the fire department had been called you know we’ll have some smoke damage but everybody is out and everybody has been accounted for so it’ll be okay,” Acosta said.

That fire damaged three buildings in the historical district.

“Within hours after it happened there were already movements to raise money, raise funds for these people who lost their business, their homes, their livelihoods, and it’s awesome to see that dedication is still there today you know we still all stand together that we are going to fix this we are going to make this block whole and it’s going to take time, it’s gonna take some perseverance but we are going to get there, together,” Denison Mayor Pro Tem, Brian Hander said.

One of those movements being a t-shirt design to help raise funds for business owners and the residents who lived in the buildings.

“There’s no much I can do, I can’t put out fires, I can’t rebuild, I’m not a construction person you know but what we can do is use art as a healing process to raise money and also memorialize and have a sculpture here for everyone to see you know how awesome the Denison community is and how we have risen from the ashes,” Vice President, Denison Arts Council, Jenna Zapata said.

The sculpture was in the works months after the fire broke out.

After being delayed due to Covid, and the snowstorm that hit Texoma in February, the unveiling was held on the two year anniversary.

Some pieces in the artwork are saved elements that were recovered from buildings that were destroyed.

Denison city leaders want this sculpture to represent the positives that have come out from the fire and to help bring the community closer together.

“This is a perfect example of that because it symbolizes you know rising out of the ashes truly, so I think it’s a perfect example of that,” Acosta said.

