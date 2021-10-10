Sherman family rebuilding after house fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman family is rebuilding after losing their home to a fire, and the community is showing up to support them.

Audrey Holloway said her parents worked hard to put a roof over their heads,

Her mother finished paying for the family home by going to work every day while undergoing treatment for cancer with a chemo bag after her father got sick.

“They went through a lot, raising four kids, making a dollar or something an hour, and buying this home,” said Holloway.

Friday afternoon, that roof caved in after catching on fire.

“I ran out in the street yelling and crying, and all my neighbors came out, so supportive, you know, I can’t even explain it,” said Holloway. “It was devastating cause that’s my childhood home.”

Both she and her husband Row were home at the time of the fire.

“I ran in the house, then I went to the cabinet where I saw the smoke coming from, and when I opened the door, that’s when it took off,” said Row Holloway. “It just went straight up into the ceilings, and it was burning extremely fast.”

The Holloway’s were getting their air conditioning fixed, and that’s what Sherman Fire thinks sparked the flames.

“The whole roof is gone,” said Audrey Holloway. “It’s damaged almost everything, all my furniture, everything. It’s gone.”

Now, the community is helping them rebuild, like Rhonda Jackson, founder of In Christ Ministries.

“Compassion just stepped in, and you know that could’ve been me or that could’ve been my family members,” said Jackson.

Support like this is what they said keeps them going as they try to rebuild the roof over their heads.

“My wife didn’t even realize she had so many people that loved her. I feel like God’s going to help us survive,” said Row Holloway.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe account for the family, and In Christ Ministries is taking in basic necessities. Rhonda Jackson’s contact information for donations is 903-209-7402.

