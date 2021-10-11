Texoma Local
70-year-old man among group from Texoma racing in Boston Marathon

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thousands crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon today.

The runners came from all over the world, including a handful from Texoma.

A group called Texoma Runners said they had three people competing today.

They are Jane Foster, Adrienne Rustin, and seventy-year-old Jerry Powell.

According to Livestrong, Powell is thirty years older than the average marathon runner.

This isn’t his first time taking on 26.2 miles of track.

To participate today, he had to qualify in January at another marathon in Houston.

Powell needed to finish in 4 hours and 20 minutes, but he only took 4 hours.

Just because a runner beats their time limit doesn’t mean they are guaranteed a spot.

The Boston Marathon will take the fastest among the pool of applicants in each gender and age group.

This year the competition was even higher after the marathon cut down the allotment size because of COVID-19.

Minerva Paredes, who is a part of Texoma Runners and trains with Powell, said the team couldn’t be more proud.

“But how many seventy-year-olds do you know that run a full marathon?” said Paredes. “You know, that just says that you can do it, you know, age is just a number. People say, ‘ah, I can’t do it.’ Yes, you can. If you like it, you can do it.”

All three members crossed the finish line today.

Powell’s time was 5 hours and 4 seconds.

Paredes said when everyone gets back from Boston, they plan on celebrating their accomplishments.

