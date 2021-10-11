Fatal crash leaves one dead in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A deadly crash claimed the life of young man on Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, the incident occurred around 3 p.m., on Oakview road, 1 mile east of Enos, Ok. in Marshall County.

They say the 24 year-old driver, Andrew Carter, of Bokchito, OK, was traveling east on Oakview road at a high speed when he topped a hill and lost control.

The vehicle departed roadway to the left, and rolled 2.5 times before coming to rest on it’s side.

Carter was ejected 102 feet from point of rest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, seatbelts were equipped in the car but were not in use at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

