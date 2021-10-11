Heavy winds damage Bryan County neighborhood

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A neighborhood in Bryan County saw the worst damage according to emergency management.

“We were thinking it was just wind at the time you know storm coming through,” said Parrott.

Lamar Parrott and his family have lived at their Mead home for a few years, and are used to seeing storms comes through.

“We were watching the radar, watching the storm come in and as it hit, the rain picked up and everything and I went to look out the front door,” said Parrott.

But this was the first time they’ve seen significant damage.

“It was just raining at that point and right as I went out the door the wind hit and it literally yanked the door out of my hand,” said Parrott.

Parrott said debris like branches and metal from structures were flying around.

“But once we came out after the storm was over we started seeing damage everywhere and then the neighbor come up with a flashlight, nobody’s got electricity,” said Parrott.

Many large tree limbs were down around homes on Kennel Road, one landing on a neighbor’s garage. Fences and carports destroyed, barn walls blown in, and a pool that was filled with water, flipped over.

“The power came back on pretty quick but main thing was coming out, assessing all the damage. You know we got a bunch of animals here on our farm, just checking out on them,” said Parrott.

As of Monday afternoon The National Weather Service has not reported of any tornado touch downs in Bryan County, just severe thunderstorms with heavy winds up to 70 miles an hour.

“You know significant damage to our trees, our pool, stuff like that. But the neighbor, they lost part of the roof of their house, not lost it but it did some damage to the roof. They had like a 7000 pound fifth wheel get picked up and moved,” said Parrott.

For Parrott and his neighbors, they’re glad things weren’t worse.

“Luckily everybody made it okay, even with the damage,” said Parrott.

