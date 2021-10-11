Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local man dead after hit by car on HWY 82

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Part of a major Texoma highway was shut down Friday night, after a car vs. pedestrian crash took a mans life.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in Sherman, about 3 miles East of Sadler.

DPS troopers say a 2015 Buick was headed east when a man- a 37-year-old from Pottsboro, attempted to cross the highway from the median.

He was struck by the Buick and died at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Buick was not injured and the Eastbound lane of the highway was shut down for some time.

This is an on going investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he drove a car into a Denison motel’s...
Intoxicated driver runs car into motel swimming pool
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
The FBI is investigating what led to the fatal shooting.
Victims identified in Bennington triple shooting
Fire damages attic and roof of a Sherman home
Fire damages Sherman home

Latest News

A Sherman family is rebuilding after losing their home to a fire, and the community is showing...
Sherman family rebuilding after house fire
Sculpture unveiling of the Denison Main Street fire
Sculpture unveiling for 2 year anniversary of Denison Main Street fire
A Southeastern legend, orphan to Olympian Jerry Shipp passed away this week at the age of 86....
Texoma remembers the life of basketball Olympian, Jerry Shipp
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he drove a car into a Denison motel’s...
Intoxicated driver runs car into motel swimming pool