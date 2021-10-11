Local man dead after hit by car on HWY 82

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Part of a major Texoma highway was shut down Friday night, after a car vs. pedestrian crash took a mans life.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on U-S 82 in Sherman, about 3 miles East of Sadler.

DPS troopers say a 2015 Buick was headed east when a man- a 37-year-old from Pottsboro, attempted to cross the highway from the median.

He was struck by the Buick and died at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Buick was not injured and the Eastbound lane of the highway was shut down for some time.

This is an on going investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.