One dead after motorcycle accident in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident on Friday evening.

Troopers say it happened at on Sandpoint Road .2 west of Streetman Road, approximately 1 west and 2 south of Mead, OK in Bryan County around 7 p.m.

According to reports, Duane Salee, 50, was heading westbound on Sandpoint Road when the motorcycle swerved to the left for unknown reason and departed the roadway.

Salee sustained multiple injuries and died on the scene.

According to troopers, he was not wearing a helmet.

