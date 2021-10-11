One dead, another injured after motorcycle crash in Choctaw County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A motorcycle crash leaves one dead and another injured in Choctaw County, OK.

Troopers say the crash happened on US-70 and Hunter Avenue, in Boswell, OK, in Choctaw County on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the 2012 Honda Motorcycle driven by Phillip R. Rowland, 68, of Bokchito, OK., was traveling westbound on US-70 when it departed the roadway right for an unknown reason.

It continued north, struck a fire hydrant, then went west and struck a culvert, coming to rest on its side just west of 8th street.

Rowland was transported by Choctaw County EMS to Choctaw Memorial in Hugo, OK, with multiple injuries. Later pronounced dead at Choctaw Memorial.

His passenger, Edna J. Rowland, 69, of Bokchito, OK., was airlifted to Medical City Plano in Plano, TX, in stable condition, with multiple injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

