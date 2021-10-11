Texoma Local
One man dead after crash in Pushmataha County

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is dead after a fatal car crash in Pushmataha County, OK, early Saturday.

According to troopers, the fatal collision occurred on Gilley RD approximately 4.3 miles north of Antlers, OK around 1 a.m.

They say that Allen Craft JR., 49, was driving northbound on Gilley RD when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, striking the ditch and rolling approximately ¼ time.

Craft was partially ejected and pinned until the Antlers Fire Department freed him.

Craft died on the scene from multiple injuries.

At the time of the crash, seatbelts were not in use and the airbags did not deploy.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

